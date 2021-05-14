Fourth Oxygen Express reaches Hyderabad with 120 tonnes of supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fourth Oxygen Express to Telangana, carrying 120 metric tonnes of LMO (Liquid Medical Oxygen) arrived at Hyderabad on Thursday. This is the first Oxygen Express train reaching the State with six cryogenic tankers filled with LMO. Gajanan Mallya, General Manager, SCR, said that operation of the trains would be given the highest priority.

He advised all the Divisions to continue to maintain strict monitoring of these trains so that they reach their destinations in the shortest time possible. According to officials, in order to provide uninterrupted oxygen supply to Covid-19 patients, CONCOR (Container Corporation of India Ltd), a Navratna PSU of Indian Railways, has been moving oxygen tank containers by rail to different cities across India. The first such consignment for Hyderabad arrived on Thursday evening.