STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Hydrerabad real estate sector hit, but not that badly, says CREDAI 

The city witnessed better office leasing and residential sales compared to others in Q2 2020
 

Published: 14th May 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Fearing hunger and unemployment, migrant workers wait for trains to their hometowns on Thursday after the TS government imposed a statewide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 crisis | S Senbagapandiyan

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The real estate sector in Hyderabad that staged an impressive recovery after the pandemic broke out in 2020, is again hit by the second Covid-19 wave. While there has been a slight dip in property sales, new project launches and commercial rentals, the Hyderabad chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) claimed that the situation in the city is better compared to other States.

Speaking to Express, CREDAI general secretary Rajshekhar Reddy, said, “Last year as soon as the first lockdown was imposed, the real estate sector all over the country saw a decline. However the sector bounced back within no time. Similarly, with the second wave, the sales have started to see a dip again. Since March this year, the sector has seen a drop in sales and because of the fear of increasing Covid cases. However, unlike other States, Hyderabad’s real estate sector is still afloat.”

A recent report by JLL-CII said Hyderabad’s real estate performed better than other cities in Q2 2020, and it continued to witness relatively good office leasing and residential sales. In residential real estate, Hyderabad witnessed the highest quarterly launches ever during the lockdown period in Q2 2020.

‘No migrant exodus this time’

When asked if the exodus of migrant labourers in the wake of lockdown will have an impact on the sector, Reddy said, “Unlike last time, migrant labourers are not leaving the sector this year. We have asked the builders to provide necessary help to all their workers so that they do not leave. This time the lockdown, announced by the State government, has also given relaxations to continue work at the site. So, following Covid protocol, most construction activities are functional in the city, due to which the workers are still not leaving the city.”

Talking about the disruption caused by Covid-19, the association has demanded relaxations in stamp duty, and GST from the State and central governments. They also demanded that migrant workers should be vaccinated on a priority basis to make sure there is no disruption in construction work.

“We have three demands from the government to help the sector come out of the second wave smoothly. If the consumer can get relaxations on stamp duties from the State government and ease on the GST rate from the central government, it will encourage consumers to invest more in the sector.”

Calling the thousands of migrant labourers working at multiple construction sites in the city, frontline warriors, Reddy added, “We are demanding the government to vaccinate the workers on a priority basis as they are the backbone of the sector. CREDAI is willing to bear the expenses of gettinging migrant workers vaccinated.”

INDUSTRY OWNERS TOLD TO TAKE CARE OF WORKERS
Jayesh Ranjan, State IT and Industries Principal Secretary, urged industry owners to take care of their workers and make arrangements for them during the lockdown as a large number of labourers returned to their hometown during last year’s lockdown.  

At a virtual meeting with members of industry bodies, Ranjan said workers can travel to the industries for work by carrying company ID cards or permission letters. He asked industry owners to follow all SOPs strictly. If any worker is found to be Covid-19 positive, they need to be given medical leave and those labourers who come in contact with them need to be quarantined with pay, Jayesh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hydrerabad real estate CREDAI 
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp