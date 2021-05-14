Hyderabad-based MSN Labs to make Covid-19 drug Baricitinib

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-based MSN Labs, on Thursday, announced that it has entered into a royalty-free, non-exclusive voluntary licence agreement with Eli Lilly and Company of the US for manufacturing and marketing Covid-19 drug Baricitinib in India.

The drug, Baricitinib, has been granted a restricted use approval in India by the Central Drugs and Standard Control Organisation for emergency use in combination with Remdesivir for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed Covid-19 in hospitalised adults requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation or extra corporeal membrane oxygeneration, a release from the company said.

Dr MSN Reddy, CMD, MSN Group said: “This collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company is a milestone in India’s fight against Covid-19 and will help in increasing the availability and affordability of Baricitinib. MSN will launch the product under the brand name BARIDOZ in two strengths 2 mg and 4 mg.”