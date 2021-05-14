Man accused in 19 rape cases arrested

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A habitual offender accused of being involved in as many as 19 rape cases and thefts in different parts of the city was arrested by the Rachakonda police at Hayathnagar on Thursday. The police recovered gold ornaments, cash and a scooter from him.

While the police had found out that he had reportedly committed two rapes in October 2020 and May 2021 in Hayath Nagar, the accused Hussain Khan confessed that he had raped 17 other women in different parts of the city in 2020 and 2021.

Based on technical evidence, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, the sleuths with CCS LB Nagar along with Hayath Nagar police station nabbed him. “In 2016, Gopalapuram police of Hyderabad City detained him under the PD Act and lodged him in Cherlapally prison for one year,” he added.Khan targeted single women at toddy compounds and used to offer them money in exchange for sexual favours.

After the victim would agree to his proposal, he would take her to an isolated location on his scooter. After arriving at the spot, he would tell the victim that the money or jewellery with them would be a disturbance, and if anybody sees them, they would be looted, forcing the victim to secure it in the storage chamber of the scooter.

To convince the victim, he would keep his money and belongings in the storage as well. Later, he would flee the scene on his scooter after having intercourse with the women. The police recovered nine tolas of gold articles, Rs 45,000 in cash, his scooter and mobile phone from his possession.