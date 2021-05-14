STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Man accused in 19 rape cases arrested

The police recovered gold ornaments, cash and a scooter from him.

Published: 14th May 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Hussain Khan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A habitual offender accused of being involved in as many as 19 rape cases and thefts in different parts of the city was arrested by the Rachakonda police at Hayathnagar on Thursday. The police recovered gold ornaments, cash and a scooter from him.

While the police had found out that he had reportedly committed two rapes in October 2020 and May 2021 in Hayath Nagar, the accused Hussain Khan confessed that he had raped 17 other women in different parts of the city in 2020 and 2021.

Based on technical evidence, Rachakonda Commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said, the sleuths with CCS LB Nagar along with Hayath Nagar police station nabbed him. “In 2016, Gopalapuram police of Hyderabad City detained him under the PD Act and lodged him in Cherlapally prison for one year,” he added.Khan targeted single women at toddy compounds and used to offer them money in exchange for sexual favours.

After the victim would agree to his proposal, he would take her to an isolated location on his scooter. After arriving at the spot, he would tell the victim that the money or jewellery with them would be a disturbance, and if anybody sees them, they would be looted, forcing the victim to secure it in the storage chamber of the scooter. 

To convince the victim, he would keep his money and belongings in the storage as well. Later, he would flee the scene on his scooter after having intercourse with the women. The police recovered nine tolas of gold articles, Rs 45,000 in cash, his scooter and mobile phone from his possession.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
A health worker tries to adjust the oxygen mask of a patient at the BKC jumbo field hospital, one of the largest COVID-19 facilities in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Black fungus spectre amid Covid rampage in India: All you need to know about this new menace
Gallery
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
Despite staying out of action for most of the year and receiving pay cuts owing to the coronavirus pandemic, top athletes of the world earned millions of dollars through their commitments on and off the field. Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor topped the list for the first time. earning a whopping $180 million over the last 12 months, says Forbes, beating the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Lebron James and Roger Federer. Here is the Forbes list of the 10 most paid athletes for the year 2021. (Photos | Agencies)
World's 10 highest paid athletes 2021: Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo falls behind Conor McGregor in Forbes list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp