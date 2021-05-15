Man selling Remdesivir vials held in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An engineering graduate from Andhra Pradesh was arrested on Friday by Cyberabad police at KPHB Colony for reportedly trying to sell vials of Remdesivir illegally.The accused Dandaboina Narsimulu hails from AP’s Kadapa district. Based on a tip off, a team of cops from KPHB police station rushed to Road no, 1, KPHB colony. On seeing the police, Narsimhulu tried to run away, but the police managed to apprehend him. The cops searched the bag he had and found three vials of Remdesivir.

On enquiry, he admitted that he had procured the vials through a friend from Anantapur for Rs 3,490 each and wanted to sell them to needy persons in the city at Rs 28,000 each.Police arrested him and handed over the seized vials to health officials for immediate use.