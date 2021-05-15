STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spruce up your home this lockdown

Bring that vaccum cleaner out of the closet and give your home a quick spring cleanup.

home decor

For representational purposes

By Sri Jahnavi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We are back in another lockdown but don’t lose heart. Use this time to make that cozy corner you always wanted or that work den you’d seen on Pinterest. We speak to a few interior designers in the city so that you can make simple changes to your home and turn this Covid-induced confinement more interesting. 

According to Arjun S, a city-based interior designer, turning used paint cans, soft-drink cans, bottles and coconut shells into flower pots is an evergreen technique. Such items are readily available in the kitchen and instead of throwing them away, use these to beautify a balcony or porch. And, gardening so therapeutic. 

P Swetha, an accomplished interior designer, suggests that having a small space in a corner of your WFH or workout room can add to whole new vibe to the task. “Place a mat in a corner of your gym room or add a desk or a small square mattress in your work den. Dedicate a shelf to show off the stuff you made as part of your hobbies. All these make for a relaxing atmosphere which motivates you every time you are in that room,” she said.

Bring that vaccum cleaner out of the closet and give your home a quick spring cleanup. BH Madhuri, another well-known name in interior designing, recommends cleaning the house thoroughly and adding mirrors to the decor. “Also, arrange your wardrobes and other heavy items in such a way that they do not obstruct the natural ventilation. This will make the house appear brighter during the day. Installing ecofriendly bulbs and dimmer lights is both trendy and calming,”she says.

IDEA STATION
Go for handmade, eco-friendly home decors as these are not only fun physical activities but also look great

Try these quick hacks
Living room: Build a gallery wall by painting basic wall art on canvases 
DIY origami birds make a bold visual statement. Place the birds on an empty wall with minimal furniture for the best effect. Make origami paper birds and pin them to the wall
Bedroom: Hang up fairy lights; it is both pleasing to the eye and relaxing
Plants: Use acrylic paint, create your own patterned pots. To make your designs more interesting, use geometric patterns and polka dots
Decorate a window sill, desk or side table by placing plants inside the containers

