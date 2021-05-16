STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Big Bazaar, Taj Mahal Hotel found overbilling people on equipments related to Covid-19 treatment

Big Bazaar and two medical shops in Hyderabad were booked by the Legal Metrology Department on Saturday for overcharging on equipment related to Covid-19.

Published: 16th May 2021 12:10 PM

The Legal Metrology Department raids a Big Bazaar outlet, which allegedly charged more than the MRP on medical items

The Legal Metrology Department raids a Big Bazaar outlet, which allegedly charged more than the MRP on medical items. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

A task force team from the department had conducted surprise raids from 6.00 am to 10.00 am, the four-hour window when  business establishments are allowed to run, on Taj Mahal Hotel (Abids), Big Bazaar, Classic Medical Shop, More Medical Store, Swift Deal Surgical Shop, Vasu Medical Shop in Himayat Nagar. During the raids, the authorities found violations at Big Bazaar, Swift Deal Surgical Shop and Vasu Medical Shop.

The team comprised District Legal Metrology Officer Sanjay Krishna, District Food Inspector Sudharshan Reddy, Medical Drug Inspector Saritha, and Civil Supplies Department Assistant Commissioner Gampa Srinivas.

Department officials have asked citizens to report vendors who charge more than the MRP on medical items through control room numbers - 04023447770, 80042500333.

