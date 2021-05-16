STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chided by dad, teen hangs self in Hyderabad

16-year-old Kalpana, a Class X student, spent a lot of her time chatting with strangers in the last few months. 

Work stress, profession, mental health at workplace

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chided by her father for spending long hours on her mobile phone, a teenager took the extreme step of hanging herself. 

She had been warned by her father that this was a bad habit but she refused to change.

There were frequent arguments between her and Lingamaiah, her father. He left for work on Saturday morning. 

​Later in the day, a neighbour called Lingamaiah and informed him that they had found Kalpana hanging from the ceiling. 

By the time the distraught father reached the residence, Kalpana was hanging from the ceiling with a saree and was dead.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

