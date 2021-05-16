Drone allotted to fight dengue, malaria around Musi for next three months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective control of malaria and dengue in the city, a special drone has been allotted to carry out anti-larval operations in the Musi for the next three months.

Also, six vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 15 portable fogging machines will cover localities surrounding the Musi.

A total of 39 dengue cases have been reported from January 1, 2021 till date. Last year, a total of 360 cases were reported. Only one malaria case has been reported this year while last year there were three.

Three units with 50 workers headed by two assistant entomologist and two senior entomologists will look after fogging operations. Around 21 km of the Musi river flows through the GHMC area, leading to mosquito infestation.

​The source starts from Attapur and ends at Uppal creating pools and puddles on both sides.

Hot spots

Disease "hot spots" and transmission dynamics were identified for both dengue and malaria basing on the previous year incidence and GIS mapping has been done for all the reported cases.

On a pilot basis, GHMC has established mosquito trap machines in six places (one each in zone) for identification of mosquito density and species.

Affected localities Some of the localities include Pedda Cheruvu, HMT Nagar Park, Nacharam, Wahed Nagar, Malakpet (Charminar), HUDA Park, Langer Houz (Khairatabad), Krishnakanth Park, Yousufguda (Serilingampally), Maisamma Cheruvu, KPHB 7th phase, Moosapet (Kukatpally), Brahmanwadi, Begumpet (Secunderabad).