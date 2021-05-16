STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Drone allotted to fight dengue, malaria around Musi for next three months

Also, six vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 15 portable fogging machines will cover localities surrounding the Musi.

Published: 16th May 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th May 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC workers waiting for their ride back after finishing the shift

GHMC workers waiting for their ride back after finishing the shift. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For effective control of malaria and dengue in the city, a special drone has been allotted to carry out anti-larval operations in the Musi for the next three months. 

Also, six vehicle-mounted fogging machines and 15 portable fogging machines will cover localities surrounding the Musi.

A total of 39 dengue cases have been reported from January 1, 2021 till date. Last year, a total of 360 cases were reported. Only one malaria case has been reported this year while last year there were three.

Three units with 50 workers headed by two assistant entomologist and two senior entomologists will look after fogging operations. Around 21 km of the Musi river flows through the GHMC area, leading to mosquito infestation. 

​The source starts from Attapur and ends at Uppal creating pools and puddles on both sides.

Hot spots

Disease "hot spots" and transmission dynamics were identified for both dengue and malaria basing on the previous year incidence and GIS mapping has been done for all the reported cases.

On a pilot basis, GHMC has established mosquito trap machines in six places (one each in zone) for identification of mosquito density and species.

Affected localities Some of the localities include Pedda Cheruvu, HMT Nagar Park, Nacharam, Wahed Nagar, Malakpet (Charminar), HUDA Park, Langer Houz (Khairatabad), Krishnakanth Park, Yousufguda (Serilingampally), Maisamma Cheruvu, KPHB 7th phase, Moosapet (Kukatpally), Brahmanwadi, Begumpet (Secunderabad).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Musi
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Minuscule risk of blood clots with Covishield, no clots yet with Covaxin: Expert Committee
Health workers wearing PPE wait to admit a COVID-19 patient upon his arrival at a newly constructed 500 ICU beds COVID-19 care centre at Ramlila maidan. (Photo | PTI)
India logs 2.81 lakh new Covid cases; daily tally falls below 3 lakh  in nearly 30 days
Coronavirus (Photo | AP)
Scary dimension of virus as it advances into rural India
Villagers spray disinfectant at Duggiralapadu village in Andhra Pradesh | special arrangement
Andhra village shows the way to keep COVID-19 at bay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
At around 10 pm, people started to gather around Nehru stadium with vehicles parked on the Vepery road, Chennai.
Chennai: Crowd gathers to buy Remdesivir unaware of TN govt's new order
Tuaktae now very severe cyclonic storm, to reach Gujarat coast: IMD
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp