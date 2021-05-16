Eight held for stealing phones in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bachupally police arrested eight habitual offenders on Saturday and seized nine mobile phones and Rs 1,800 in cash from them.

​A person named Ballari Santosh had filed a complaint in March stating that he was waiting for a friend near VNR College, when a duo riding a bike came towards him at high-speed, knocked him down and snatched away his phone.

Based on CCTV footage, cops identified the accused, Kanakala Vinay, 22, Sana Mahesh Kumar, 19, and Kakumani Manideep, 23, working as a delivery boy, painter and a supplier at a liquor store, respectively, and sent them to judicial custody.



