Puducherry couple die by suicide in Begumpet hotel

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A couple from Puducherry were found dead in a hotel at Begumpet. Police suspect the couple consumed an unknown poison and died by suicide.

The victims have been identified as Vijaya Kumar, 34, and Shyamala Devi, 36. The police also found that both of them were married to different persons and were in an extra-marital relationship.

According to police, the duo checked into the hotel on May 8.

They were regularly ordering food and room service at the hotel. But on Saturday, when there was no order for food or call for room service, the hotel staff grew suspicious and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the spot and along with the hotel staff, broke open the doors and found both of them lying dead. Police also found a suicide note in Tamil purportedly written by the couple, in the room.

Police registered a case and shifted the bodies for autopsy. Further investigation is on, the police said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)