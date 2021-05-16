'Sensors integrated with web portal will update details every 15 minutes': Hyderabad MWS&SB

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For tracking real-time water levels in storage tanks without any human intervention, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) has decided to install static-pressure-based water-level sensors to remotely monitor water levels in the entire storage reservoirs consisting of Ground Level Storage Reservoirs (GLSRs) or Elevated Level Storage Reservoirs (ELSRs) and sumps in all the O&M Divisions of Water Board.

The IoT-based sensors for level-monitoring will be installed at 396 storage reservoirs covering Operations and Maintenance (O&M) Divisions 1 to 17 and 21 at an estimated cost of Rs 3.48 crore, with each sensor unit costing Rs 88,000.

Sources said the static-pressure-based water-level sensors and smart data transmitters capable of wireless communication using Global System for Mobile communications (GSM) without human intervention with tamper-proof operation would be installed at the storage reservoirs within six months after reaching an agreement with the agency.

The network for capturing data from transmitter sensors will be sent to Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition System (SCADA) located at head office through IoT-based solutions.

The system would track real-time water levels monitoring in storage tanks, GLSR, ELSR, water sumps and provide complete visibility of water level 24x7 level of the reservoir on a periodical basis, which is every 15 minutes.

​Operation and Maintenance of the water management solution including all sensors, transmitters, communication system will be for a period of two years, upto defect liability period.