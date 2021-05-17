Couple dies by jumping into quarry in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bodies of a young couple was found in an abandoned quarry at Balaiah Basthi of Jagadgirigutta on Sunday.

Police suspect the duo jumped in the quarry and died by suicide, after their parents rejected their proposal for marriage. They had left their homes on Friday morning, the police said. P Saidulu, Inspector, Jagadgirigutta police station, said a case has been registered for further investigation.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)