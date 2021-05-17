STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Don’t be careless, follow Covid norms: Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar

Many people are suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19 and are taking it easy thinking that it might be just another viral infection.

Published: 17th May 2021 09:23 AM

For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of the strict lockdown, Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar visited several places including Suchitra, Alwal IG Statue, Golnaka crossroads, Allwyn Colony and Dhulapally crossroads and supervised the functioning of checkposts at various points. 

He also held discussions with several field level officers. As many as 5,000 police personnel from Cyberabad Commissionerate have been monitoring the ground situation across the city. Applauding the efforts of Police Department, the CP appreciated police personnel for ensuring strict implementation of lockdown at the same time facilitating the movement of people carrying out essential and emergency services.

“Many people are suffering from mild symptoms of Covid-19 and are taking it easy thinking that it might be just another viral infection. I request all of you to not turn a blind eye to any symptom and get yourself tested as a precautionary measure,” he said.

