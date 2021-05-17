Retired IPS officer ‘Gabbar Singh’ succumbs to Covid

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Retired IPS officer KSN Murthy, who was popularly known as Gabbar Singh, died of Covid-19 on Sunday.He served in various capacities the police department in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, in Telangana and Andhra Regions. He retired in early 2000. The 78-year-old Murthy is survived by his wife and two sons.

KSN Murthy

His name would terrify the habitual offenders in the Old City area, which earned him the moniker Gabbar Singh.Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s movie Gabbar Singh was allegedly inspired by KSN Murthy. Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, his first posting was as ACP Charminar. He was then transferred to the City Task Force and then got promoted to SP. He then served as DCP Task Force, DCP South Zone.

Senior journalist Syed Farrukh Shaheryar said though Murthy came to the Old City from a completely different background, he caught hold of the nuances of the policing and the people’s pulse here. “He was interested to learn Urdu and he succeeded in no time. His initiatives led to a drastic drop in the crime rate.”