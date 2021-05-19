Hyderabad: Eight Asiatic lions at Nehru Zoological Park recover from Covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: About eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP), who had tested positive for Covid-19, have reportedly recovered from the infection.MA Hakeem, Deputy Director (Veterinary), NZP, said nasal swabs of eight Asiatic lions were collected and sent for testing to the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology. “It would take another week for further results and we are expecting negative reports,” he said.

According to officials, apart from lions, the health condition of all the animals is good. No animal shows any symptoms after the zoo authorities intensified Covid-19 care and precautions at enclosures and premises so that no animals get infected by any disease.

Officials said a team of veterinary doctors are keeping a watch on animals and looking after them to keep them and healthy amid the second wave of Covid-19. Sanitisation has been given top priority as eight lions tested Covid-19 positive earlier. “We are spraying sodium hypochlorite anti-viral liquid at the animal enclosures and giving multivitamin syrup to all animals and also disinfecting environs to ensure clean and hygiene for animals,” said a senior official.