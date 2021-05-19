Hyderabad residents worried as fuel prices see all-time high 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The fuel prices in the State continued to climb on Tuesday. For the 10th time this month, fuel prices saw a hike. Petrol and diesel prices on Tuesday reached an all-time high at Rs 96.40 and Rs 90.95 respectively. Since the start of the month, almost every second day, there has been a slight increase in fuel prices. Terming the soaring fuel prices as ‘loot’, many citizens expressed their anger.

Fearing that the petrol price will soon touch Rs 100 per litre, consumers demanded relief as their losses mount up due to the lockdown. Hemant Kumar, who works in a private communication company in the Begumpet area, said, “Since the lockdown, my expenses have increased while the salary has not, in fact, we have been getting staggered pay. Now with the increasing fuel prices, vegetable prices and other commodity prices are also witnessing a hike.”

Another resident K Shayam said, “The day is not far when I will have to pay Rs 100 for one litre of fuel. I thought of buying a car on loan, but with the increase in petrol prices, I think I should also sell by bike and switch to a bicycle and bullock cart.”