The perils of a gunky pillowcase

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: We often neglect the little things that are important for our skin. Our face is the moneymaker and so most of us try and take really good care of it but what about the simplest of things that we are not aware of?

For instance, is that your pillow case that you sleep on causing your skin to breakout? A lot of us do not change our pillowcase for days on end and use it for a longer duration, which ends up harming the skin. To know more about this less-thought-about fact, we got in touch with experts in the city. And, they cannot stress enough on the importance of what kind of skin problems a gunky pillowcase can cause.

Dr P Swapna Priya, (MD DVL) consultant dermatologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, talks about the importance of changing your pillowcase regularly and what kind of material should it be made of in order to keep skin problems at bay. “If a family member has a fungal infection and the same person uses different pillows at home, the infection can spread. Sometimes people have fungal infections on the scalp, such as tinea capitis. This spreads quickly. To be on the safer side, it is best to change your pillow cover once every two-three days, or at least once a week,” she says.

Another factor to bear in mind is that whichever pillow you are using, be it cotton or synthetic, it should not be exposed. Basically, it should not be left uncovered or else it may give rise to a whole lot of problems. Also, synthetic fibres are not recommended for those prone to allergies as it could lead to sneezing. “Even if one has Asthma, it is not safe to use synthetic pillows as dust settles on them easily. Cotton is preferable in such cases,” says Dr Priya.

Do pillows cause hair problems? Not really. But if you have an oily scalp, the fabric absorbs the grime which comes in contact with your face, giving you acne, allergies, rashes and fungal infections.