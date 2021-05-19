STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

The perils of a gunky pillowcase

Many of us do not change our pillowcase for days on end, which ends up harming the skin, causing acne

Published: 19th May 2021 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

pillow, sleep

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  We often neglect the little things that are important for our skin. Our face is the moneymaker and so most of us try and take really good care of it but what about the simplest of things that we are not aware of? 

For instance, is that your pillow case that you sleep on causing your skin to breakout? A lot of us do not change our pillowcase for days on end and use it for a longer duration, which ends up harming the skin. To know more about this less-thought-about fact, we got in touch with experts in the city. And, they cannot stress enough on the importance of what kind of skin problems a gunky pillowcase can cause. 

Dr P Swapna Priya, (MD DVL) consultant dermatologist at Care Hospitals, Banjara Hills, talks about the importance of changing your pillowcase regularly and what kind of material should it be made of in order to keep skin problems at bay. “If a family member has a fungal infection and the same person uses different pillows at home, the infection can spread. Sometimes people have fungal infections on the scalp, such as tinea capitis. This spreads quickly. To be on the safer side, it is best to change your pillow cover once every two-three days, or at least once a week,” she says. 

Another factor to bear in mind is that whichever pillow you are using, be it cotton or synthetic, it should not be exposed. Basically, it should not be left uncovered or else it may give rise to a whole lot of problems. Also, synthetic fibres are not recommended for those prone to allergies as it could lead to sneezing. “Even if one has Asthma, it is not safe to use synthetic pillows as dust settles on them easily. Cotton is preferable in such cases,” says Dr Priya.

Do pillows cause hair problems? Not really. But if you have an oily scalp, the fabric absorbs the grime  which comes in contact with your face, giving you acne, allergies, rashes and fungal infections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pillow case skincare
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp