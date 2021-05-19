Try out these DIY decor hacks
Give your creativity wings with these fun DIYs. Hang the dreamcatcher over your bed and enjoy a good night’s sleep, while the painted bottle glows in the dark on your bedside table
Dreamcatcher
You’ll need:
- Feathers l Beads
- A needle and thread
- A bracelet or anything circular
- A thicker thread
Just do it:
- Wrap the thread around the bracelet and double secure it at the ends
- Now, make loops in any direction. It can be heptangular or of you want a more detailed pattern, go for octagonal or decagonal shapes
- Secure the ends as you make fresh loops
- String in a few feathers to one end of the thread and attach the other end to the body of the Dreamcatcher
– By Simran Jain
Bottle art
You’ll need:
- Used bottles (preferably glass)
- Paints
- Paint brushes
Just do it:
- Paint your heart out on this empty bottle. Use your favourite shades and draw some flowers or geometrical patterns
- Remember, the bottle is your canvas.
- Let your art dry and there you go! Your classy decorative corner piece is ready.
- If you want, string in some lights and let it glow in the dark – By Swetha P