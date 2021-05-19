Try out these DIY decor hacks 

By Express News Service

Give your creativity wings with these fun DIYs. Hang the dreamcatcher over your bed and enjoy a good night’s sleep, while the painted bottle glows in the dark on your bedside table

Dreamcatcher

You’ll need:

Feathers l Beads

A needle and thread

A bracelet or anything circular

A thicker thread

Just do it:

Wrap the thread around the bracelet and double secure it at the ends

Now, make loops in any direction. It can be heptangular or of you want a more detailed pattern, go for octagonal or decagonal shapes

Secure the ends as you make fresh loops

String in a few feathers to one end of the thread and attach the other end to the body of the Dreamcatcher

– By Simran Jain

Bottle art

You’ll need:

Used bottles (preferably glass)

Paints

Paint brushes

Just do it: