STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Try out these DIY decor hacks 

Give your creativity wings with these fun DIYs. Hang the dreamcatcher over your bed and enjoy a good night’s sleep, while the painted bottle glows in the dark on your bedside table

Published: 19th May 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Give your creativity wings with these fun DIYs. Hang the dreamcatcher over your bed and enjoy a good night’s sleep, while the painted bottle glows in the dark on your bedside table

Dreamcatcher

You’ll need: 

  • Feathers l Beads
  • A needle and thread
  • A bracelet or anything circular
  • A thicker thread

Just do it: 

  • Wrap the thread around the bracelet and double secure it at the ends 
  • Now, make loops in any direction. It can be heptangular or of you want a more detailed pattern, go for octagonal or decagonal shapes
  • Secure the ends as you make fresh loops 
  • String in a few feathers to one end of the thread and attach the other end to the body of the Dreamcatcher

– By Simran Jain

Bottle art

You’ll need: 

  • Used bottles (preferably glass)
  • Paints
  • Paint brushes

Just do it:

  • Paint your heart out on this empty bottle. Use your favourite shades and draw some flowers or geometrical patterns 
  • Remember, the bottle is your canvas. 
  • Let your art dry and there you go! Your classy decorative corner piece is ready. 
  • If you want, string in some lights and let it glow in the dark  – By Swetha P
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bottle art DIY decor
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp