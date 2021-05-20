Case against man for sexually assaulting, 'marrying' minor in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Banjara Hills police, on Wednesday, registered a case against a man for sexually harassing an Intermediate student and ‘marrying’ her at a park in the city.

The accused, P Ramesh, and the 16-year-old victim reside in the same locality at Yousufguda under Banjara Hills police station limits.

The victim stated that Ramesh had been stalking her for more than a year in the pretext of love.

She claimed that he sexually harassed her, ‘married’ her at a park in the city, and took her to his home afterwards. There, Ramesh’s mother and relatives assaulted and tortured her. The victim’s mother was also abused and assaulted by Ramesh’s relatives when she went in search of the girl. The Banjara Hills police have also registered a case against Ramesh’s mother P Yesamma, and relatives Venkata Laxmi and Shaik Khader Basha.