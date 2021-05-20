Gyms shut? Fitness freaks in Hyderabad do 'jugaad' to stay in shape

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : All gyms in the city are shut and no one knows till when this will continue. This has got fitness freaks worried about gaining those ‘pandemic pounds’ as the lockdown has once again disrupted their routine. But some are trying their best to stay in shape by dedicating space in their homes for their workouts. With the help of their trainers, they have either set up home gyms or are simply using whatever they find around them to flex those muscles.

Kiran Dembla, a celebrity fitness expert who made it to the World Bodybuilding Championship, says one can stay fit and in shape no matter what. “A fixed home routine is always a better option when the situation outside is not good. This is the best way to workout. There is a misconception that workouts can happen only in gyms. That’s not true. There are a lot of home workout routines which can help one stay fit,” she says.

She suggests squats, push-ups and skipping. “If you have water bottles lying around at home, fill them up and use them as dumbbells to maintain your biceps and triceps. Use the staircase in your house to maintain cardio health. See, we have very good workout options at home itself,” Kiran says. Now, that’s smart!

Apart from dedicating 30 minutes to an hour for workouts, following a nutritious diet and drinking a lot of water are also must. “It is all in our mind. I think people blow up a lot of money on gym equipment because of lack of knowledge. For example, they will buy a treadmill but not use it. It simply gathers dust in one corner of the room. Also, many are now getting trained online. I have been training people online and they seem to be doing pretty well at home,” Kiran says.

Kuna Sankeerth Goud, an entrepreneur, used to hit the gym every morning but ever since Hyderabad went into a lockdown, he has been exercising at home itself. “The gym keeps me motivated and helps me religiously workout for an hour every day. I need this routine to stay positive and keep my mind and body strong. But ever since the lockdown was imposed, I started my workout sessions at home itself. I exercise with the things that are available at home. For instance, I have my dumbbells. I can safely say that it’s going pretty well for me. My mind and body feel fit.”

Kunal Garg, who runs an online farm store, is passionate about maintaining his physical and mental health. Even during this lockdown, he has made sure that he does not miss a single day’s workout, for which he has converted one of the rooms in his house into a home gym. “I have been hitting the gym non-stop for three years now. I have never missed out on my workout routine so far. But now that we are in a lockdown, it has become a bit difficult for me to keep up that routine. So, I decided to set up a workout space at home where I can exercise every day in peace. I know this cannot replace the perfect gym setup but I am doing something to continue with the routine. I hope the gyms open up soon,” he says.

While replicating a gym workout routine at home may be a tad bit boring for some, there are ways to stay motivated and make the sessions fun. Tarun Raj has figured out how to do that. “During this lockdown, I designed a routine for myself -- a physical workout session for 30 minutes, which involves 30 repetitions of push-ups, burpees, sumo, squat jumps, crunches and two-minute planks. This helps me stay fit and have a positive mindset,” he says. In these uncertain times, being fit is one of the few ways to stay positive. So what if gyms are shut? Do some jugaad and flex those muscles.

Workout routine by Kiran Dembla