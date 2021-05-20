STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Gyms shut? Fitness freaks in Hyderabad do 'jugaad' to stay in shape

With the help of their trainers, they have either set up home gyms or are simply using whatever they find around them to flex those muscles. 

Published: 20th May 2021 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Kiran Dembla

Kiran Dembla

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD :  All gyms in the city are shut and no one knows till when this will continue. This has got fitness freaks worried about gaining those ‘pandemic pounds’ as the lockdown has once again disrupted their routine. But some are trying their best to stay in shape by dedicating space in their homes for their workouts. With the help of their trainers, they have either set up home gyms or are simply using whatever they find around them to flex those muscles. 

Kiran Dembla, a celebrity fitness expert who made it to the World Bodybuilding Championship, says one can stay fit and in shape no matter what. “A fixed home routine is always a better option when the situation outside is not good. This is the best way to workout. There is a misconception that workouts can happen only in gyms. That’s not true. There are a lot of home workout routines which can help one stay fit,” she says. 

She suggests squats, push-ups and skipping. “If you have water bottles lying around at home, fill them up and use them as dumbbells to maintain your biceps and triceps. Use the staircase in your house to maintain cardio health. See, we have very good workout options at home itself,” Kiran says. Now, that’s smart!
Apart from dedicating 30 minutes to an hour for workouts, following a nutritious diet and drinking a lot of water are also must. “It is all in our mind. I think people blow up a lot of money on gym equipment because of lack of knowledge. For example, they will buy a treadmill but not use it. It simply gathers dust in one corner of the room. Also, many are now getting trained online. I have been training people online and they seem to be doing pretty well at home,” Kiran says.  

Kuna Sankeerth Goud, an entrepreneur, used to hit the gym every morning but ever since Hyderabad went into a lockdown, he has been exercising at home itself. “The gym keeps me motivated and helps me religiously workout for an hour every day. I need this routine to stay positive and keep my mind and body strong. But ever since the lockdown was imposed, I started my workout sessions at home itself. I exercise with the things that are available at home. For instance, I have my dumbbells. I can safely say that it’s going pretty well for me. My mind and body feel fit.”

Kunal Garg, who runs an online farm store, is passionate about maintaining his physical and mental health. Even during this lockdown, he has made sure that he does not miss a single day’s workout, for which he has converted one of the rooms in his house into a home gym. “I have been hitting the gym non-stop for three years now. I have never missed out on my workout routine so far. But now that we are in a lockdown, it has become a bit difficult for me to keep up that routine. So, I decided to set up a workout space at home where I can exercise every day in peace. I know this cannot replace the perfect gym setup but I am doing something to continue with the routine. I hope the gyms open up soon,” he says. 

While replicating a gym workout routine at home may be a tad bit boring for some, there are ways to stay motivated and make the sessions fun. Tarun Raj has figured out how to do that. “During this lockdown, I designed a routine for myself -- a physical workout session for 30 minutes, which involves 30 repetitions of push-ups, burpees, sumo, squat jumps, crunches and two-minute planks. This helps me stay fit and have a positive mindset,” he says. In these uncertain times, being fit is one of the few ways to stay positive. So what if gyms are shut? Do some jugaad and flex those muscles.

Workout routine by Kiran Dembla

  • Firstly, attack on your steps. Walk up and down for 10-15 minutes
  • Do squats n Walking lunges n Leg raises
  • Knee push-ups
  • If you do not have dumbbells, use water bottles to strengthen your biceps, triceps and back
  • The most important thing is pranayama -- breathing exercise for 5-10 minutes
  • Eat nutritious  food
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
home workouts fitness at home Hyderabad gyms Hyderabad
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp