Homeless at home: Urbanisation bane for peacocks in Hyderabad

Published: 20th May 2021 08:22 AM

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The peacock, our national bird, is the epitome of grace, pride and elegance. But rampant urbanisation in Hyderabad has put these beauties’ lives in jeopardy.

Rajendar Karpuram, an advocate and bird lover who lives in LB Nagar, noticed this when portions of his lush green surroundings were cleared. The peacocks, who lived there, started fighting for their lives. On a mission to help them, he and another activist discuss this serious issue and give some valuable suggestions on how to care for these delicate lives.

Rajendar was for long accustomed to the pleasant environs surrounding his home, which included a large patch of lush greenery and a few peacocks. He started feeding the birds rice grains last year when he was at home all day due to the pandemic. In fact, he used to take the trouble to buy a separate bag of grains for them. But in no time, the green land was reduced to a bald patch of dust with all the trees axed and the peacocks rendered homeless, hungry and thirsty. “The peacocks do not have a home. These 40-50 peacocks should be rehabilitated and relocated to a nearby wildlife sanctuary or national park,” he says. 

Rajendar had raised this issue with the authorities, who responded positively. But he urges that measures be taken quickly, as frequent climate change is harmful for the birds. According to Pradeep Nair, founder of the Animal Warriors Conservation Society, the State government has taken significant steps to protect our national animal, the tiger, but what about the peacock? “These are just as important to protect,” he says. 

As trapping peacocks is illegal under the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972, it is better to notify the Forest Department. “Peacocks are fearful creatures and a sudden change in their environment can be extremely harmful to them, sometimes it can even kill them. Construction contractors should check if there is any such life living on the site they intend to clear. They need to notify the government to ensure that these species are protected, and only then continue with their activities,” he says. 

Pradeep further says citizens should be responsible to notify the Forest Department if any such species is in distress so that it can be reintroduced to its natural habitat. Highlighting the importance of peacocks in the environment, he says: “These birds feed on harmful insects, which helps keep the pest population in check. They also raise the alarm if they notice any changes. Peacocks are one of the most precious birds and must be protected at any cost.”

Find these beauties at 
Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Ramdev Hospital, Kukatpally, KBR Park and Osmania University, among other places in Hyderabad

