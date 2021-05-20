STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KCR visits Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, soothes COVID patients  

Rao, who recently recovered from Covid-19, visited the hospital without wearing a PPE kit.

Published: 20th May 2021 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lends an empathetic ear to a Covid-19 patient during his visit to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday visited the ICU and other wards of the Gandhi Hospital and interacted with the Covid-19 patients in order to instil confidence among them. This is his first visit to a government hospital in the second wave of the pandemic. 

Rao, who recently recovered from Covid-19, visited the hospital without wearing a PPE kit. However, he wore a face mask as he went very close to the patients and interacted with them. He gave patients words of solace and courage. The CM spent almost an hour in the hospital and enquired with the patients about the treatment being provided by the hospital. 

Rao, who also visited outpatient and general wards, enquired about the quality of the food being provided to the patients. When some patients poured out problems, he gave on the spot instructions to the officials to resolve the issues.

CM vows to resolve  problems of medicos

The Chief Minister also examined the oxygen plant, which was set up recently at the hospital with a capacity to produce 2,000 litres of oxygen per minute. He also enquired with Gandhi Hospital Superintendent Dr Raja Rao about the functioning of the plant. 

Rao also interacted with the senior doctors, contract nurses and junior doctors and complimented them for offering good services to the Covid-19 patients while risking their own lives. He assured that the government would resolve the problems of the doctors. He instructed the health officials to send proposals to resolve the problems of the junior doctors and nurses. 

“In these difficult times, you are doing a great job by standing with the people. Continue these services. In case you have any problem or difficulty, please contact me directly. I will extend all the co-operation to you,” the Chief Minister assured the doctors and nurses. Finance Minister T Harish Rao, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Principal Secretary Health SAM Rizvi accompanied the Chief Minister Rao to the hospital.

