Social media bridging the gap between patients and govt

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At a time when citizens are left running from pillar to post to find oxygen and emergency medicines like Remdesivir and Tocilizumab for Covid-19 patients, social media has become a big boon for sourcing the required treatment.

Be it oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, bed availability in government hospitals or emergency medicines, thousands of requests have been made on social media to the Telangana CMO, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Health Department and GHMC as citizens find it hard to procure these materials on their own.

Though there are several social media platforms like WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, it is Twitter that has become the default platform for Covid-related requests. The social media wings of Minister KT Rama Rao and MLC Kavitha have reached out to a large number of people. Speaking to Express, Konatham Dileep, Director of Digital Media, Government of Telangana, said that KTR’s social media wing (@KTRoffice) has a team of eight members who work for 20 hours a day from 6 am to 2 am. “KTR’s own twitter handle @KTRTRS attends to at least 100 requests everyday,” he said.

He also said that whenever the social media wing gets alert from KTR, they would contact the concerned persons to provide medical assistance within a day. “Our social media team is active throughout the day. For providing emergency medicines, we contact our network of dealers and NGO’s and ask them to arrange it,” he added.

For example, on Wednesday, G Srinivas Reddy requested @KTRoffice and @KTRTRS to provide leads for daily home delivery of oxygen in Mahbubnagar Town as his cousin had been advised to be on oxygen support at home post his discharge from the hospital. He immediately received a reply from the Minister’s twitter handle. On the same day, the Minister was also seen appreciating his office team for working round the clock to assist people.

Kavitha’s social media wing has also come as a big help for Covid patients. In April, she had set up helpline centres for Hyderabad and Nizamabad, which received requests mostly on bed availability. According to Rajesh, a team member of @officeofkavitha, they initially received an average of 250 to 300 calls for beds availability and testing everyday.