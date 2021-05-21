Don’t obstruct real estate activity: Municipal Administration and Urban Development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As reports of a few government departments obstructing real estate activity surfaced, the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) department on Thursday issued instructions to them against it.

Arvind Kumar, Principal Secretary, MAUD, in a circular addressed to the district collectors, commissioners and supertindents of police in the State, stated that the government during the lockdown period has permitted all construction and project activities.

Real estate developers and builders have brought to the notice of the State government that their activities are being obstructed by some departments claiming, that it does not come under the purview of construction activity.

Arvind Kumar, in his circular, clarified that “construction and project activities include real estate activity” and further action should be taken accordingly by the officials.