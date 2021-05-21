GHMC raids fruit shops, imposes penalty on four traders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) carried out surprise raids on fruits shops at various places in the city for using ethylene ripener for illegally ripening of fruits.The teams inspected 21 fruit business premises in M J Market, Kothapet, Malakpet and Dilsukhnagar areas and imposed penalty on four shops using ethylene ripener in violation of food safety standards guidelines.

For other fruit shops, the officials created awareness to follow the guidelines of food safety standards. While the ethylene ripener is permitted by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), but it should not be kept directly on fruits, they can be kept under the grass or paper to ripen the mangoes. The food inspectors warned that if fruit vendors violate FSSAI guidelines, the civic body will impose heavy penalties on them if they repeat the offence.