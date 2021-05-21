Lockdown in Hyderabad casts shadow on livelihood of hawkers

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While several stores and markets are crowded by people visiting during the four-hour lockdown relaxation period starting at 6 am, resulting in profits for the business owners, the business of streetside hawkers has been hit badly.

Since the statewide lockdown came into force on May 12, the earnings of nearly 2.5 lakh hawkers across Greater Hyderabad region have fallen sharply. During the ‘unlock period’ from 6 to 10 am, the general public rushes to purchase essentials such as vegetables, meat, medicines and grocery items, while the stalls of hawkers sport a deserted look.

Several hawkers said that it would be very difficult to manage their finances next month, as they are already facing difficulties in buying essentials. Some worry that they wouldn’t be able to pay their house rents starting next month.

According to the Telangana Vendors and Hawkers Trade Union (TVHTU), people are only buying essentials during lockdown. Hawkers selling footwear, household items, cosmetics, imitation jewellery, clothing for children are hardly doing any business.

“The situation is so bad that some of the hawkers are returning home without selling a single item in a day. The State government should come to the rescue of hawkers in safeguarding our livelihoods,” said S Venkat Mohan, TVHTU president.

The Hawkers Trade Union has requested the Centre to waive off loans under Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor’s Atma Nirbhar Nidhi scheme. Through this scheme, the Centre provided loans upto Rs 10,000 to street vendors to resume their activities and earn their livelihood after the lockdown last year.

Shaik Afsar, a hawker in Ameerpet, said that there are 350 hawkers in the area, whose livelihoods have been affected due to the lockdown. “Those who used to earn Rs 8,000 to Rs 10,000 are now earning Rs 1,000 a day, with a profit of Rs 100. At present, we are opening shops only to keep the business flowing,” he said.