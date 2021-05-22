Asaduddin Owaisi, MAUD, GHMC officials inspect projects

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, along with Arvind Kumar, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Principal Secretary, and GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar inspected the ongoing developmental projects in various parts of the Old City on Friday, especially in light of recent rains and in the run up to the ensuing monsoon season.

They inspected ongoing works at Aramgarh-Zoo Road, Bahadurpura flyover, Mir Alam Tank, Shastripuram park, Charminar, Yakutpura, First Lancer area, Balkapur nala development and removal of check dam on nala at Hakeempet and other places.