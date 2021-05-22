Beat Covid? Now it’s time to disinfect

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A majority of the population is still battling Covid and the good news is that many are healing. But once you’ve recovered from the infection, it is important to know how to disinfect your home. According to a few doctors, there are many ways to clean your space and stay protected after beating the deadly virus by simple techniques.

Dr Hemavanth Vemula says many people are unaware that there are companies which offer to sanitise homes after a patient’s recovery. It is a paid service but hassle-free. He believes that if people can afford it, this is the best option. But for those who cannot afford it, there are other options. The first is to use a bleaching powder solution. Two-three tbsp of bleaching powder diluted in 20 litres of water does the trick. “Fill a spray bottle halfway with this solution and sprinkle it all over the room in which the patient was. Do not use the room for a few days (if cleansing is not possible). Dettol water solution is also as a viable alternative. If nothing else is available, a simple soap/detergent solution will also work,” he says.

He instructs patients to wash their bed linen and clothes in hot water and hang them to dry in bright sunlight. Wipe down surfaces that the patient touches frequently, such as door knobs, taps and doors, with Dettol or wash them if necessary. All masks, cutlery and disposable plates used by the patient should be disposed off in a separate bag after sealing it well.

After the patient has recovered, he advises him to replace his or her toothbrush. All of these tasks be carried out while wearing gloves and a mask. “The individual who cleans and sanitises the area should exercise extreme caution because termites may play a significant role in virus transmission,” he says, adding that after sanitising, the room should be well ventilated.

The cleaning and disinfecting process is divided into two parts. Dr Varun Tez, a general surgeon at Medicity Hospitals, says personal hygiene and home/room hygiene are both essential. Personal hygiene includes changing one’s toothbrush and tongue cleaner, adding a betadine (antiseptic) gargle in the daily routine, changing the soap, switching to a body wash, wash all unwashed garments, changing the sheets and curtains regularly and drying them in bright sunlight, avoiding using a washing machine, and disinfecting all accessories (charger, trimmer, earphones) with a hand rub or spirit. The second category, i.e., home/room hygiene, includes deep-cleaning the AC, fan, cooler, bed and windows using a disinfectant and hand rub. There are many disinfectant sprayers, which are effective sanitisers, available in the market.

How to disinfect electronic gadgets

Wash your hands

Wear gloves, preferably fresh ones

Using a fresh dry cloth, clean off the dust

Wipe the gadget with a hand rub, including the screen, keys (in case of a laptop or computer)

Let the the gadget dry

Cover the gadget

It’s better to get a new gadget cover

Similarly, clean the charger and mouse

Take off your the and wash your hands

– By Dr Varun Tez

