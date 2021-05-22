STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bring out the inner glow: Importance of using scrubs

Beauty experts in the city talk about the importance of using scrubs regularly during the summer for a healthy, glowing skin

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:18 AM

scrub

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Sri Jahnavi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A good body scrub should be a part of your summer skincare routine to help exfoliate your skin, remove contaminants and excess oil from you pores. It helps keep your skin looking young and safe. Beauty experts in the city share some tips to enhance your beauty this summer while sitting indoors. According to Taruna, an actor and a beauty expert, pollution, rising temperatures, unhealthy daily routines and an improper diet leave our skin dull. Particularly in the summer, it becomes dehydrated and oily, thereby increasing the chances of acne. 

“Scrubs are the all-time solution and give instant or quick results. Providing extra nourishment to our skin using scrubs reduces dryness, avoids oily skin, reduces tan and hydrates the skin, which is highly beneficial,” she says. Taruna claims that scrubbing regularly aids in the removal of dead skin cells that can damage the texture of the skin and gives a more even skin tone. During the summer, she says, cleansing and refreshing the skin is necessary to remove sweat and oil deposits. She recommends a few ingredients and their uses for making homemade scrubs, which are both organic and readily available. 

Almonds are her first and most effective ingredient for protecting the skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Almonds, she claims, are high in unsaturated fats, Vitamin E and other nutrients which are a blessing for the skin. Powdered almond acts as an exfoliant, and removes dead and dry skin, she says.  Honey is her next magic ingredient, which moisturises while also acting as a cleanser. Another ingredient she recommends to prevent oily skin is multani mitti.

“Massage these or any other scrub gently on the skin. It’s important to be gentle because the skin is one of the most sensitive organs and rough action could damage its texture,” she says. Varalakshmi, a beautician, provides a variety of hacks that can help you save your money-maker from the blazing hot summer sun. One can self-groom with the bare minimum of ingredients found at home, she says. Remove black patches on the elbows and knees, as well as tan on your skin with a coffee, sugar, honey, or coconut oil scrub. She suggests using vitamin C-rich fruits such as oranges and strawberries as a key ingredient in homemade scrubs because they slough off the dead cells and minimise the appearance of wrinkles. 

According to Varalakshmi, scrubbing improves blood circulation, prevents blackheads and whiteheads, and is a natural way to improve skin quality. She recommends scrubbing at least once a week in the summer.  “After a thorough scrub, wearing a face mask or applying some herbal product to your face is needed because the exfoliation process opens up the pores and dirt will accumulate in those pores if you do not use a mask, she says. 

Almond scrub

  • 4-5 almonds, powdered finely in a blender
  • 2 tbsp honey
  • 2 tbsp argan oil. It can be substituted with sweet almond oil, avocado oil, olive oil, or any other oil that suits your skin type

Method

  • Moisten the face and massage the scrub for at least 5 min. Remember to be gentle. Avoid scrubbing if you have acne
  • Leave the scrub on like a mask for at least 10 minutes after massaging. If you can keep it for 15 minutes, even better!
  • Wash it off while gently massaging as you rinse your face
  • Finish off with a few drops of your favorite moisturiser or facial oil

– By Taruna

Beauty tips by Varalaksmi

  • The best face glow comes from a tomato sugar scrub
  • Cooking soda is used to smoothen the skin and should be applied gently
  • Rice flour and tomato juice help remove dead skin, while egg white helps in anti-ageing as it tightens the skin
  • Using these scrubs and rinsing with hot water not only improves your appearance, but also keeps your skin healthy and fresh throughout the summer
