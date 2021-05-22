Five Ugandan women held in Hyderabad as police bust international human trafficking racket

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five women traffickers from Uganda were arrested by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), who busted an international human and drugs trafficking racket. A thorough check revealed that all the accused are carrying banned narcotics drugs.

The accused Nassali Milly, 35, Nakkazzi Florence, 36, Sarah Namwanje, 23, Nalwoga Oliver Hildah, 25, and Sharifah Nakabuubi, 25, who are all from Uganda came to India on tourist visas, but didn’t return even after their visas expired. Nassali moved to Hyderabad and due to financial constraints, she turned to sex work along with Nakkazzi. Later, they informed the other three to come to India for the same and started advertising their services on an online website ‘Locanto’.

They started uploading their pictures on the website to attract potential customers and call on the mentioned phone number. The AHTU team and cops with Chaitanyapuri police station called on the given phone number and slotted a deal to trap the accused.

Nassali, responding to the message, spoke about the availability of three Ugandan women with their prices. Unaware of the trap, the accused sent their location. In a joint operation, the AHTU team and the cops with Chaitanyapuri police station reached the spot and arrested the five accused.

Seven held by cops in brothel house raids

Seven persons were arrested in the raid of two brothel houses in KPHB Colony and Jubilee Hills. The sleuths with KPBH police station inspected a house in the 3rd phase of KPHB Colony and arrested two organisers, Nakkina Laxmi and Tellapati Bhaskar, for running and inducing male customers for participating in sexual intercourse. One person was identified as a victim who was also forced for the same. At the spot, two customers Putti Pandari and Rupani Aakash were present. The four accused are taken into custody and the two customers have confessed their guilt.

In the limits of Jubilee Hills police station, one organiser, two customers and three sex workers were found. Based on credible information, the police raided on OYO Dolphin Hotel. In the premises, there were the sub-organiser Sunil Behra along with two customers, Venkatappayya and Rahul Surana, and rescued three victims. The rescued were sent to Ujjwala Rescue Home.

Rachakonda Police invoked the PD Act against an interstate human trafficker Debjyoti Das for organising prostitution in the limits of LB Nagar. He lured poor women in the name of providing employment and forced them into prostitution. To prevent the accused from further indulging in human trafficking, Rachakonda CP, Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the PD Act and detained him in Central Prison, Cherlapally.

TOURIST VISAS EXPIRED

The five accused from Uganda had come to India on tourist visas, but failed to return even after the validity of their visas expired. While Milly and Florence turned to sex work to manage their finances, the rest were lured by the two. They would use a website ‘Locanto’ to advertise and seek customers