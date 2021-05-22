STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Five Ugandan women held in Hyderabad as police bust international human trafficking racket

Five women traffickers from Uganda were arrested by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), who busted an international human and drugs trafficking racket.

Published: 22nd May 2021 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Five women traffickers from Uganda were arrested by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), who busted an international human and drugs trafficking racket. A thorough check revealed that all the accused are carrying banned narcotics drugs.

The accused Nassali Milly, 35, Nakkazzi Florence, 36, Sarah Namwanje, 23, Nalwoga Oliver Hildah, 25, and Sharifah Nakabuubi, 25, who are all from Uganda came to India on tourist visas, but didn’t return even after their visas expired. Nassali moved to Hyderabad and due to financial constraints, she turned to sex work along with Nakkazzi. Later, they informed the other three to come to India for the same and started advertising their services on an online website ‘Locanto’.

They started uploading their pictures on the website to attract potential customers and call on the mentioned phone number. The AHTU team and cops with Chaitanyapuri police station called on the given phone number and slotted a deal to trap the accused. 

Nassali, responding to the message, spoke about the availability of three Ugandan women with their prices. Unaware of the trap, the accused sent their location. In a joint operation, the AHTU team and the cops with Chaitanyapuri police station reached the spot and arrested the five accused.

Seven held by cops in brothel house raids
Seven persons were arrested in the raid of two brothel houses in KPHB Colony and Jubilee Hills. The sleuths with KPBH police station inspected a house in the 3rd phase of KPHB Colony and arrested two organisers, Nakkina Laxmi and Tellapati Bhaskar, for running and inducing male customers for participating in sexual intercourse. One person was identified as a victim who was also forced for the same. At the spot, two customers Putti Pandari and Rupani Aakash were present. The four accused are taken into custody and the two customers have confessed their guilt. 

In the limits of Jubilee Hills police station, one organiser, two customers and three sex workers were found. Based on credible information, the police raided on OYO Dolphin Hotel. In the premises, there were the sub-organiser Sunil Behra along with two customers, Venkatappayya and Rahul Surana, and rescued three victims. The rescued were sent to Ujjwala Rescue Home. 

Rachakonda Police invoked the PD Act against an interstate human trafficker Debjyoti Das for organising prostitution in the limits of LB Nagar. He lured poor women in the name of providing employment and forced them into prostitution. To prevent the accused from further indulging in human trafficking, Rachakonda CP, Mahesh Bhagwat invoked the PD Act and detained him in Central Prison, Cherlapally.

TOURIST VISAS EXPIRED
The five accused from Uganda had come to India on tourist visas, but failed  to return even after the validity of their visas expired. While Milly and Florence turned to sex work to manage their finances, the rest were lured by the two. They would use a website ‘Locanto’ to advertise and seek customers

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uganda Anti Human Trafficking Unit human trafficking racket
India Matters
Dr AK Banerji who served at AIIMS' neurosurgery department for 30 years, said that the drug was reasonably effective on cancer.
'DRDO's drug was effective on brain cancer patients, can't say about Covid-19'
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Soumya Sinha)
Covid culpability: A conspiracy of silence
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Credit card, passport details of 45 lakh flyers leaked in massive Air India data breach
(Representational Image)
Funds for start-ups offering indigenous solutions to Covid crisis 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp