Hyderabad youth dies after binging on ice-cream

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a youngster G Sai Sampath, died a few hours after he ate his favourite strawberry ice-cream at Nacharam in the early hours of Friday. It is suspected that he died due to overeating.

According to police, Sai Sampath, 20, works for a food delivery service. On Thursday night, he ordered a one-litre strawberry flavoured ice-cream and ate more than 90 per cent of it immediately. After that, he went to sleep.

Around 2.30 am on Friday, he suddenly felt breathlessness. He tried calling his parents, but could not speak out. He made a loud noise and his father Mallesh came to his rescue. By then he started vomiting. His father immediately called for an ambulance. By the time the ambulance arrived, Sampath was lying unconscious. The ambulance staff checked and declared him dead. Nacharam police registered a suspicious death case and started investigation.

