Telangana SSC results out, over two lakh score 10/10

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Board of Secondary Education declared the TS SSC Class X results 2021 on Friday. A total of 5,21,073 students cleared the exam. Among them, 2,62,917 are boys and the girls number 2,53,661. A total of 2,10,647 students secured a 10/10 GPA.

Grades are issued based on students’ performance in the internal assessment for 20 per cent marks that were scaled up to 100 per cent marks. Details of grades allotted based on internal assessment marks are available on the official website of BSE Telangana. The government decided to cancel the SSC examinations in view of the second wave. In 2019-20 too, over 5 lakh SSC Class X students received pass marks.

