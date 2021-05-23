Ex-IPS officer leads fight against COVID-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The KP Foundation (KPF), headed by retired IPS officer T Krishna Prasad, started working with American India Foundation (AIF) to mobilise, procure and donate critical medical equipment to government hospitals, as they are accessible to those who need help the most.

As a result, a special aircraft carrying the first consignment of 10 oxygen ventilators, 6,010 oxygen concentrators, 3,000 monitors, and 2,496 pulse oximeters reached Delhi and would reach Bengaluru shortly.

Prasad said that AIF has started the procurement process to purchase state-of-art medical equipment of reputed international brands. KP Foundation has begun collating the requirements of different states in the country and worked with AIF to help provide essential medical supplies to save countless lives, he added.

“We are glad to share that a special aircraft carrying the first consignment has touched down in Delhi and will reach Bengaluru shortly. KPF thanks AIF and the Indian diaspora for working with us to proactively save thousands of lives,” he said in a release on Saturday.

In the next few days, more consignments are likely to reach other states and KPF is ready to match them to the places that need them the most.