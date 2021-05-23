GHMC fixes cremation price; sets up help desk

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The GHMC fixed the prices for cremations as complaints of overcharging came to the notice of the civic body. For cremating the dead bodies using wood, the charges will be Rs 8,000 and Rs 4,000 for electrical crematoriums.

The GHMC also set up help desks at the crematoriums and put up banners on the charges to be collected for cremating the dead bodies. If they are found collecting more than prescribed charges, citizens can call the call centre on 040-21111111 to initiate action against them.

Directions have been issued to the zonal commissioners to inspect the crematoriums.