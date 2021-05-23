STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

 Volunteers feed starving street dogs amid lockdown curbs

For daily wage labourers and migrant workers who are suffering due to the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is supplying Annapurna meals on a daily basis.

Published: 23rd May 2021 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 10:06 AM   |  A+A-

In the wake of lockdown and no food for street dogs, volunteers are feeding food to dogs wandering on the streets in the city on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

In the wake of lockdown and no food for street dogs, volunteers are feeding food to dogs wandering on the streets in the city on Saturday. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Moved by the starving street dogs who died due to the lack of food during the lockdown period, a group of volunteers have come forward and started feeding over hundred street dogs in different parts of the city. They have been feeding the dogs for the past one week and say they would continue to do the same till the lockdown is lifted.

For daily wage labourers and migrant workers who are suffering due to the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is supplying Annapurna meals on a daily basis. NGOs are also working to supply food for them. However, not many are bothered about street dogs, who have been forced to starve. With roadside eateries, tiffin centres, restaurants, butcher shops have been shut down since May 12, stray animals, who are dependent on leftover food from eateries, are struggling to find their sustenance.

Each day, Sharanpal Singh and his mother prepare 40 to 50 kgs of chicken mixed with rice for about 500 street dogs. Their 10-member team under the banner Dakhni Fitfela, Hands and Paws, on their four to five vehicles, venture out in the evening hours to drop off the food.Sharanpal told Express, “I realised that street dogs are dying of starvation due to the closure of eateries on the account of the lockdown to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” he explained.

Then, he formed a team of volunteers who started providing food mixed with chicken. Apart from the leftover food from eateries, even those private persons who used to feed the stray dogs are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays are suffering from starvation, he pointed out.

Another member of the group Sharat Chandra said that the pandemic has not just been hard for people, it has been tough for stray animals too, especially during the lockdown.  “Our volunteers carry the food in buckets and place it in paper plates during evening hours of the day. We are happy to see these street dogs developing a lot of attachment to all of us,” he said.The GHMC has urged the three Police Commissionerates (Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda) to provide passes to animal feeders, animal lovers and volunteers for feeding the animals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyderabad
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp