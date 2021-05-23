 Volunteers feed starving street dogs amid lockdown curbs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Moved by the starving street dogs who died due to the lack of food during the lockdown period, a group of volunteers have come forward and started feeding over hundred street dogs in different parts of the city. They have been feeding the dogs for the past one week and say they would continue to do the same till the lockdown is lifted.

For daily wage labourers and migrant workers who are suffering due to the lockdown, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation is supplying Annapurna meals on a daily basis. NGOs are also working to supply food for them. However, not many are bothered about street dogs, who have been forced to starve. With roadside eateries, tiffin centres, restaurants, butcher shops have been shut down since May 12, stray animals, who are dependent on leftover food from eateries, are struggling to find their sustenance.

Each day, Sharanpal Singh and his mother prepare 40 to 50 kgs of chicken mixed with rice for about 500 street dogs. Their 10-member team under the banner Dakhni Fitfela, Hands and Paws, on their four to five vehicles, venture out in the evening hours to drop off the food.Sharanpal told Express, “I realised that street dogs are dying of starvation due to the closure of eateries on the account of the lockdown to avoid the spread of Covid-19,” he explained.

Then, he formed a team of volunteers who started providing food mixed with chicken. Apart from the leftover food from eateries, even those private persons who used to feed the stray dogs are not venturing out of their homes due to the lockdown, and therefore, the strays are suffering from starvation, he pointed out.

Another member of the group Sharat Chandra said that the pandemic has not just been hard for people, it has been tough for stray animals too, especially during the lockdown. “Our volunteers carry the food in buckets and place it in paper plates during evening hours of the day. We are happy to see these street dogs developing a lot of attachment to all of us,” he said.The GHMC has urged the three Police Commissionerates (Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda) to provide passes to animal feeders, animal lovers and volunteers for feeding the animals.