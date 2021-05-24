Corporators missing in action amid Covid crisis in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Though the corporators in the Greater Hyderabad region actively campaigned for their party candidates during the MLC polls without caring for Covid guidelines, residents say the corporators are missing from action during the second Covid-19 surge. As disparate relatives of serious Covid-19 patients call up their corporators to help them with emergencies like procuring oxygen cylinders, medicines like Remedivisir or getting beds in hospitals, most corporators have failed to help them in the need of the hour.

Though MAUD Minister K T Rama Rao, during a recent review meeting with officials, urged elected representatives and corporators to be involved in the sanitation drive for maintaining cleanliness, spraying of disinfectants to check the spread of Covid-19 and extend their support in the door-to-door fever survey to identify people suffering from fever and other Covid- 19 symptoms, hardly any corporators were seen on the field except Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy and a few other corporators. Not many corporators have come out of their homes to join the efforts of controlling the spread of coronavirus, and only a handful of them came out of their homes, even those who came out were limited to doing photo ops and video clips.

Citizens allege that only a few of them have really joined the efforts of the civic administration with all sincerity, while others merely made an appearance. “In view of the lockdown, we cannot meet or interact with the people. We have appealed to people to not approach us personally or the office with their problems. Instead, we asked them to reach out to us by WhatsApp or phone calls. Earlier, while the day used to be spent in meeting people, it is now spent in taking calls and looking at WhatsApp,” TRS corporators from Kukatpally and Secunderabad zones said.

Effective Covid-19 management requires coordination with the elected representatives. “But unfortunately, since the lockdown, there haven’t been any meetings. The administration hasn’t even tried to take opinions from the local representative,” BJP corporators claimed. GHMC officials said a few corporators took part in sanitation drive but were hardly seen other Covid-related activities.