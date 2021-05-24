Man hangs self after killing wife in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man reportedly died by suicide after allegedly killing his 37-year-old wife in Trimulgherry. Their daughter Venus found the bodies at their residence on Sunday morning. The police found that the deceased couple had lost their son to suicide six months ago. According to police, Lokanadhan Albert was addicted to alcohol and spent his earnings on alcohol, due to which his wife Rekha would nag him, resulting in frequent quarrels. On Sunday morning, when their daughter Venus, who resides in the neighbourhood, rushed home and found the doors closed from inside.

WIth neighbours’ help, she entered the house and found her mother lying in a pool of blood and her father hanging from the ceiling hook. Police suspect the couple had a quarrel on Saturday night, during which Albert had killed his wife and hanged himself. Trimulgherry police registered a case and started an investigation.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.