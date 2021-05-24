STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Work on Sunkishala project to start in June

The project became necessary as HMWS&SB is facing hardships during summer due to depletion of water levels in Nagarjunasagar reservoir.

Published: 24th May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

File photo of Nagarjunasagar reservoir

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The works on the construction of the intake well station at Sunkishala, Nagarjunasagar Reservoir, to draw water under the Krishna Drinking water supply scheme to Greater Hyderabad region is set to begin from June. The State government will issue an order in a few days to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has been finalised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to carry out the project.

The HMWS&SB, after going through the bids submitted by agencies, finalised the bid submitted by MEIL and the same has been forwarded to the state government for according administrative sanction for starting the work. The HMWS&SB will have its own raw water lifting arrangements from Nagarjunasagar reservoir from the feasible location of Sunkishala. The project became necessary as HMWS&SB is facing hardships during summer due to depletion of water levels in Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The Sunkishala intake project will ensure drinking water supply to Hyderabad city, even if there is a failure of monsoon for one year, the department maintains. The State government has already sanctioned Rs 725 crore towards the project in the State Budget 2021-22. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,450 crore.

The HMWS&SB, in last week of March, invited tenders for construction of intake well and pumping station at Sunkishala, including electro-mechanical equipment, sub-station, instrumentation works at Sunkishala and transmission mains from Sunkishala to Kodandapur Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) including manning, operation and maintenance for a period of two years. Previously, the State government asked the HMWS&SB to formulate the most reliable intake drawal system without any interruptions during summer and without resorting to any emergency pumping systems to provide raw water to Krishna drinking water supply scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sunkishala Nagarjunasagar Reservoir
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp