Work on Sunkishala project to start in June

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The works on the construction of the intake well station at Sunkishala, Nagarjunasagar Reservoir, to draw water under the Krishna Drinking water supply scheme to Greater Hyderabad region is set to begin from June. The State government will issue an order in a few days to Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which has been finalised by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) to carry out the project.

The HMWS&SB, after going through the bids submitted by agencies, finalised the bid submitted by MEIL and the same has been forwarded to the state government for according administrative sanction for starting the work. The HMWS&SB will have its own raw water lifting arrangements from Nagarjunasagar reservoir from the feasible location of Sunkishala. The project became necessary as HMWS&SB is facing hardships during summer due to depletion of water levels in Nagarjunasagar reservoir. The Sunkishala intake project will ensure drinking water supply to Hyderabad city, even if there is a failure of monsoon for one year, the department maintains. The State government has already sanctioned Rs 725 crore towards the project in the State Budget 2021-22. The estimated cost of this project is Rs 1,450 crore.

The HMWS&SB, in last week of March, invited tenders for construction of intake well and pumping station at Sunkishala, including electro-mechanical equipment, sub-station, instrumentation works at Sunkishala and transmission mains from Sunkishala to Kodandapur Water Treatment Plants (WTPs) including manning, operation and maintenance for a period of two years. Previously, the State government asked the HMWS&SB to formulate the most reliable intake drawal system without any interruptions during summer and without resorting to any emergency pumping systems to provide raw water to Krishna drinking water supply scheme.