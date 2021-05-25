STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad lockdown: Media restrained from taking pictures of police vehicle checks

It all began when Cyberabad Police commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with other officers, were checking vehicles during lockdown hours at Miyapur X Roads.

Published: 25th May 2021 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Cyberabad DCP Vijay Kumar seen arguing with media personnel covering the lockdown at Miyapur in Hyderabad on Monday.

Cyberabad DCP Vijay Kumar seen arguing with media personnel covering the lockdown at Miyapur in Hyderabad on Monday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Media personnel were restrained by the Cyberabad police from taking photographs of vehicle checks as a part of lockdown enforcement being conducted at Miyapur X Roads on Monday.

Media persons at the spot alleged that DCP Traffic SM Vijay Kumar lost his cool and started shouting at them. They claimed that Vijay Kumar said Swiggy and Zomato gave ads to media houses, and so they were encouraging them and spreading the virus.

It all began when Cyberabad Police commissioner VC Sajjanar, along with other officers, were checking vehicles during lockdown hours at Miyapur X Roads. According to photographers including a senior photographer working for a leading English daily, Vijay Kumar, who saw them, asked why they were clicking pictures.

When the photographers told them they were doing their job, the situation went out of control and the photographers were asked to go to the other side of the road, following which the lowerrung personnel escorted them to the other side of the road. Before this, exchanges of words took place between the police and photographers, as some personnel were rude to the latter. Later, senior officials spoke to the photographers over the issue and assured that such incidents would not happen again. They told the media that they would be allowed to continue their work.

