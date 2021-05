Water supply to be disrupted in Hyderabad on May 27, 28

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HMWS&SB has proposed a shutdown from 6 am on May 27 to 6 pm on May 28.

Due to this, there will be no water supply and low water pressure on May 27 and 28 in the following areas of Gangaram, Deeptisree Nagar, KSR Enclave, Aparna Hills, Adharsh Nagar, Shanti Nagar, Miyapur, Mythrinagar, Madinaguda, Ushodaya Nagar, Vyshali Nagar, Ram Krishna Nagar, Sairam Colony, Miyapur x-roads, Matrusri Nagar, Rajaram Colony, Amdebkar Nagar, Janapriya Phase-1 and 2, Miyapur Village, Madhav Nagar, Bhanu Township, Nandi Cooperative society, Huda Mayuri Nagar, SC Bose Nagar, Sirla Gardens, RBR Balaji Nagar, Aditya Nagar, Srirangapuram under O&M Division 15, Hydernagar, Addaguta, Nizampet Main Road, Vasanth Nagar, a part of KPHB Colony, Ram Naresh Nagar under O&M Division 9, Bollar Municipality, IIapur Village, Gandi Gudam, Sulthanpur, Kistareddypet, Patelguda village under O&M Division 32, Low water pressure for Erragadda, Sanjeeva Reddy Nagar under O&M Division 6.

HMWS&SB has requested the consumers to use water conservatively to avoid inconvenience.