53 destitutes rescued through Aadarana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the help of the District Medical and Health Officer, 53 destitute persons have been rescued through Aadarana, an initiative started to support the destitute, mentally ill and orphans by Ranga Reddy District Legal Services Authority, Rachakonda Police Commissionerate and District Welfare Office.

The rescued persons were made to undergo Covid-19 tests and then shifted to isolation wards and rescue homes according to the test results. However, only one person tested positive and was referred to Ramanthapur Isolation Centre.

Aadarana volunteers identify the destitute in the surroundings. With the help of the closest police station and District Welfare Officer, the rescued will be moved to the shelter homes.

As part of the drive, 12 from Saroornagar, 17 from Chaitanyapuri, 10 from LB Nagar, nine from Uppal and five from Meerpet were rescued and rehabilitated. Several NGOs volunteered in the drive to rescue the homeless.