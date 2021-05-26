Black fungus patients turned away from ENT Hospital in Koti

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After facing shortage of black fungus medicines, ENT Hospital in Koti is now making the patients go out to private diagnostic centres or other government hospitals for scans and other tests.Though the ENT Hospital, Koti, became a nodal centre for black fungus infection cases, it still requires equipment for MRIs, CT scan, RT-PCR tests, blood tests and 2D Echo test.

The hospital had recently increased 20 beds, on top of the 200 existing ones. Doctors here are referring patients either to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital and Osmania Hospital or asking them to go to private establishments.According to sources, the CT scan machine has reportedly not been working for the last six months as the management hasn’t cleared pending bills with the contractor, who is responsible for the maintenance of the equipment. It was learnt that the hospital hasn’t paid `65 lakh in outstanding dues to the contractor.

Black fungus patients wait for their medical check-up at

Government ENT Hospital, Koti, in Hyderabad on

Tuesday | VINAY MADAPU

Since the ENT Hospital is only admitting non-Covid patients, Covid-19 test reports are required to be admitted. However, there is no provision for RT-PCR test in this hospital due to lack of kits, while Rapid Antigen Testing is being done between 8 am and 12 noon.

Altogether, the lack of tests has become a burden for patients, who either have to wait for long hours at Osmania Hospital or spend over `10,000 for MRI scan, CT scan, blood test and 2D Echo test.Ramesh, cousin of Anjaneyulu, who is a black fungus patient, said they went to a private diagnostic centre for an MRI scan as the ENT Hospital did not have the equipment.

“We had spent over `6,000 for the test. Doctors also asked for a CT scan report, which cost `4,000 in our native Wanaparthy. Even today, our relatives went to Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital for some tests,” he said.

Meanwhile, the hospital is also facing the shortage of Amphotericin B, a medicine to treat black fungus infection. The average drug supply for detected cases could be around 30,000-40,000 vials of Amphoteric B, but, the hospital does not have required vials and is witnessing severe shortage.