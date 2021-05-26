COVID positive migrant hangs self in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who was Covid-19 positive, died by suicide at Narsingi police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased Ravi Raekwar, 30, was found hanging in his room, the police said.

He took the extreme step due to fear of Covid, the police found. Ravi is from Jhansi district and resides in Kokapet village in a rented house. He had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had informed his parents and asked them to send money for treatment. On Tuesday, when his brother-in-law Susheel found him hanging. The police have registered a case and started their investigation.