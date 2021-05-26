STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID positive migrant hangs self in Hyderabad

In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who was Covid-19 positive, died by suicide at Narsingi police station limits on Tuesday. 

Published: 26th May 2021 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shocking incident, a migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh, who was Covid-19 positive, died by suicide at Narsingi police station limits on Tuesday. The deceased Ravi Raekwar, 30, was found hanging in his room, the police said. 

He took the extreme step due to fear of Covid, the police found. Ravi is from Jhansi district and resides in Kokapet village in a rented house. He had recently tested positive for Covid-19 and had informed his parents and asked them to send money for treatment. On Tuesday, when his brother-in-law Susheel found him hanging. The police have registered a case and started  their investigation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh COVID 19 Narsingi police station limit
India Matters
A health worker holds up a Covishield vial. (Photo | EPS)
Covishield seen preventing severe Covid even in breakthrough infections, finds study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Take a break and ring in the hours
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
In the face of uncertainty, Indians are saving every penny for a rainy day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A wave crashing on the shore at Vizhinjam harbour in Thiruvananthapuram, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Four boats capsize near Kerala's Vizhinjam harbour: One fisherman dead, one missing
Trees move due to strong wind during Cyclone 'Yaas' landfall, at Digha in East Midnapore district. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Cyclone Yaas unleashes fury on Odisha-West Bengal coasts, over one crore people affected
Gallery
Cyclone Yaas pounded the beach towns in north Odisha and West Bengal as it hit the coast around 9 am on Wednesday with a wind speed of 130-140 kmph. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Cyclone Yaas hits Odisha coast, Bengal on high alert
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp