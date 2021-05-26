DGP warns Hyderabad's lockdown violators of criminal cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Criminal cases will be registered against those repeatedly violating lockdown rules and stepping out of their homes without any real purpose, said DGP M Mahender Reddy. Their vehicles will also be deposited in the court for further legal action, he warned. He toured the city on Tuesday monitoring the lockdown enforcement.

Speaking to the media, Mahender Reddy said the lockdown was being implemented strictly across the state. As Hyderabad with its three commissionerates -- Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda -- is densely populated, the enforcement has to be more strict, he said. He urged people to cooperate with police. “ The decision to implement lockdown was taken in the interest of public health safety and is now the only option to break the virus chain.”

He also warned of strict action as per law against the violators. “ Vehicles of those violating lockdown and coming out without a valid purpose are being seized. Criminal cases will be registered against those who are found to be repeatedly violating the lockdown. Their vehicles will be deposited in the court.” Vehicular movement is restricted at the interstate borders and across the State. However, ambulances and vehicles carrying patients are not stopped anywhere. “ Moreover, e-passes issued by Telangana or other states will be honoured and pass-holders will be allowed to travel” the DGP added.

STRICT MEASUREs

DGP M Mahender Reddy said that 99 per cent of the vehicles and people moving out belong to either permitted categories or with some emergencies. “The remaining one per cent who are out are also identified and restricted. Measures are taken to prevent them from coming out.”