GHMC setting up isolation centres in each circle; five already operational

Each centre is slated to have 20 beds, which can be increased depending on need.

Published: 26th May 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

GHMC is setting up Covid Care Centres for poor people who can’t isolate at home.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has started setting up Covid Care Centres-cum-Isolation Centres in each of the 30 circles for the poor and needy, who can’t be isolated at home and can’t pay for a private bed.To raise funds for the Covid Care Centres, the civic body is approaching corporates to support the centres under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

These centres are for Covid-positive persons without any symptoms or breathing difficulty, who cannot be in isolation at home due to various reasons. Beds, oxygen concentrators, medicines, paramedical services and free food will be provided at the centres. 

Each centre is slated to have 20 beds, which can be increased depending on need. These centres are being established in ward offices, multipurpose function halls, community halls and some schools. The centres at Serilingampally, Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Khairatabad and L B Nagar zones are already operational. 

GHMC officials told Express that isolation centres are being established for the poor and needy. The GHMC has a total of 1,450 slums, including 1,156 notified slums. Of these, nearly 15-20 lakh people live in the slums and majority of them have about two rooms, making it difficult for a family of six to seven to live.

