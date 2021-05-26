Heritage on road to oblivion

Himabindu Reddy By

HYDERABAD: Nearly three months ago, an earthmover made its way through the narrow Hussaini Alam Road. Manned by the workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), it was set out to make way for an ‘swanky’ road development plan. With one powerful blow after the other, it reduced a decadesold landmark to scrap. A landmark which was a compass for many generations and a family’s identity.

It was the hara pathak a green wooden gate to a 22-room mini-devdi in which lives K Venkateshwarlu and nine of his family members. The family also lost their front yard and garage to the road widening project. The GHMC is widening a half-km stretch from Hussaini Alam to Wazir Ali mosque from 30 feet to 60 feet for seamless flow of vehicular traffic. For this, it has acquired 70 properties, 28 are being demolished and 94 are soon going to bite the dust. Cut to April 27, another round of demolition took place in the area and Venkateshwarlu lost six spacious rooms at the rear of his house.

This house that we are talking about is not your usual concrete building on the corporation’s land acquisition list. It is a slice of Hyderabad’s rich heritage which was passed down to him and his siblings by his father, who had bought it in the 1940s from Sahibzadi Zahurunissa Begum of a Jagirdar family. Its glass-clad exterior, Tuscan pillars, Madras terrace roof and a sophisticated underground cabling system are architectural concepts which are a rare find today. Any day, he is set to lose the front yard to the Mardaana portion of his house as the widened road will cut through his home and many other old structures in its way. “Heritage is not limited to Charminar or Moazzam Jahi Market.

We have to protect houses like these, shops, the streetscape. These are samples of our heritage and add character to the city. My question is when the owner of the house wants to protect such a rare structure, why is the government not supporting him?”he says. There are many other houses on the stretch which are over a century old and boast of the Indo-European architecture style. Most of these, however, have tenants living in them for decades and the owners would not mind razing these to the ground in exchange for a hefty compensation. That’s because they barely earn a few hundreds from the rent.

“What is painful is that there is no sense of belonging. Hussaini Alam is over 400 years old and has so much value in Hyderabad’s history. Do the roads in this area really need to be widened? By such haphazard urban development, you are not only destroying heritage but also destroying an economic asset of the area,” Venkateshwarlu, who is hanging on to his ancestral home by his fingernails, says. INTACH Hyderabad convener Anuradha Reddy is furious as to why such houses are not being protected and used a homestays. She cites the example of Pushkar in Rajasthan where the local families host tourists during the Pushkar Mela, with the support of the government. “The families cook for them, spend time with them and also earn their living through this homestay model. The tourists too go back happy as they get a glimpse of the culture.

This is how heritage is protected. Why can’t something like this be done here?” she wonders. Another historic building which is bearing the brunt of urbanisation is the Deccan Button Factory. Established by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, in 1916 and run by the late Mohd. Ghouse Uddin, it was famous in the country for its gold and silver buttons which were worn by the Nizam, apart from military and police officers. In 2018, the factory’s office was demolished and the GHMC acquired 250 sq yards for the road. Ghouse Uddin’s grandson Najam Uddin, who is keen on getting the factory up and running, had put in a request to the government to stop the works.

“Let’s see what happens now. If the road is widened, the front portion of the factory would have to be demolished,” he says but also wants wide roads. “The traffic is too much and a wider road will definitely help ease it. It’s difficult for even a car to ply on this stretch.” Well, he can’t have his cake and eat it too. This is exactly what the debate is about — does a executing development project for the larger public good trump conserving centuries of heritage? “We are not touching any building which is notified as a heritage structure.

We are only demolishing the old ones which are dilapidated,” says Devendar Reddy, the Chief City Planner at the GHMC’s Town Planning Wing. But the button factory nor the mini-devdi, which sits on a natural spring, are dilapidated. Also, just because these buildings are not notified as heritage sites does not mean they are not heritage. This debate assumes significance at a time when the State government is trying its level best to bag the UNESCO Heritage Tag for Hyderabad. “It’s a delicate balance between catering to the ever increasing traffic and conserving our heritage.

We have formed a committee comprising the chief town planner and two other officers who will study these buildings and decide on the setback relaxations to be given,” says Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar. Like Anuradha Reddy says, we as the people living in Hyderabad are the owners of the city’s heritage and the onus of protecting it falls on us. The sooner we realise this the better, or else we will end up losing these jewels -- just like we’ve lost Doodh Bowli. No one has seen it, and those who have are no more alive. We have only heard of it and read about it.

Hussaini Alam falls on the ancient Golconda trade route which goes up to Machilipatnam. The area, which holds strong ties with Hyderabad’s rich heritage, is home to some rare Indo-European architecture, mosques, temples and the Deccan Button Factory. (R) the Hussaini Alam Kaman which is parallel to the Doodh Bowli stretch

K Venkateshwarlu’s house is a slice of Hyderabad’s rich heritage which was passed down to him and his siblings by his father, who had bought it in the 1940s from Sahibzadi Zahurunissa Begum of a Jagirdar family. Its glass-clad exterior, Tuscan pillars, Madras terrace roof and a sophisticated underground cabling system are architectural concepts which are a rare find today. Any day, he is set to lose the front yard to the Mardaana portion of his house as the widened road will cut through his home and many other old structures in its way

The Hussaini Alam Ashoorkhana is an ancient landmark in the area, which dates back to Hyderabad’s founder Mohammad Quli Qutub Shah’s period. The Langar here is famous till date and continues to draw crowds every year. The Ashoorkhana houses a double-edged sword which belonged to Imam Jafar Al Sadiq, a member of Prophet Hussain’s family

Another historic building which is bearing the brunt of urbanisation is the Deccan Button Factory. Established by the sixth Nizam, Mir Mahboob Ali Khan, in 1916 and run by the late Mohd. Ghouse

Uddin, it was famous for its gold and silver buttons which were worn by the Nizam, apart from military and police officers. In 2018, the factory’s office was demolished and the GHMC acquired 250 sq yards for the road. (L) The Hussaini Alam-Wazir Ali mosque stretch, which is being widened, has not undergone a traffic study

