Junk the tacky, go for classy

HYDERABAD: Your home is your temple and it should reflect YOU. That cliched ‘Home Sweet Home’ plaque hanging in your drawing room, the dusty ‘Welcome’ doormat and the bunch of plastic flowers stuffed in a vase atop your refrigerator have no place in today’s homes. It’s time to junk them and spruce up your space with what’s trending.

Of late many are going in for customised and conceptualised pieces of home decor. They are ditching the tacky and going for the classy. Interior designers in the city share some tips on how replacing small elements in your home can take your decor to another level. Kancharla Lakshmi Kathyayini, the owner of Aadikara Interiors, says people have been choosing creative concepts to design their home.

“We live in the age of technology and people want to include this in their decor. They want everything to be sensor-based, which operate on touch. But these small elements can be changed in a creative manner and totally depends on the person’s taste,” she says. Merlyn Maladicta, who is also an interior designer and loves to design small spaces, says smart choice of colours can do wonders.

According to her, the use of colours in designing a home or a private space adds a lot of character to the interiors. “Choosing a right tone can be a challenge. But richer hues with a bit of moodiness can achieve everything from romantic and exotic to warm and restful.

Sophisticated neutrals such as Romanesque greys when paired with undertones of mineral reds and brown contrasting them with tones of soothing greens like olive which are found in our landscape would create a cozy and warm ambiance.” Naturally enhancing a small space by adding indoor plants such as succulents on a desk, which will not need too much maintenance, and sunlight can be used to refresh the air quality. Here are some tacky home decor trends that are outdated and how you can replace them wi th some thing more sophisticated.

‘Home Sweet Home’ plaques

Gone are the days when plaques like these could find space in your home. The trend now is all about

dialogues and movie names, which are mostly being used as a doorframe. Metallic and stone cuts are

in. Ditch the wooden frames

Room freshener

Remember the time when potpourri was such a rage. Let it stay as a memory and don’t bring it home. Instead, place a small plant in your living room that has a fragrance. It will also help purify the air. Snake plant, peace lily, Boston fern, Gerber daisy or Barberton daisy, Red-edged draconian, pot mum and aloe lady are good options.

‘Welcome’ doormats

There was a time when these were considered a showpiece at the entrance of the house, but now things have changed. The world has moved on and you should too! Materials such as jute and fabric replacing heavy rubber. These now come in different shapes, instead of the boring squares and rectangles. Even carpets have been on board, such as cut loop, polyester, loop pile and shag.

Plastic flowers

These stick out like a sore thumb. While they are easy to maintain, there are not many takers for it.

Instead use pebbles, pillar aquariums and grass. Bonsais are also trending in a big way.Floor mats:

These are a big no-no. Add character to your living space by throwing in a rug. It brings all the elements of a room together.

