Mayor finds a mountain of garbage at Osmania General Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi expressed dissatisfaction over the sanitation conditions prevailing around Osmania General Hospital and directed officials to clean the trash and ensure that cleanliness is maintained. Mayor, along with officials, visited the hospital on Tuesday and inspected the sanitation work in the hospital premises.

She also noticed the overflowing trash cans near the Annapurna canteen counter in the premises and ordered for its immediate shifting. She also warned that stern action would be taken against erring staff, if sanitation is neglected.

She also spoke to patients at the hospital and ordered for Covid-19 patients to be shifted to Gandhi Hospital immediately. The problems of the operation theatre and mortuary were brought to the notice of the Mayor by the hospital staff.

Complete ORR works at Narsingi : Arvind Kumar

MAUD Principal Secretary and HMDA Metropolitan Commissioner Arvind Kumar on Tuesday directed officials to expedite the Outer Ring Road (ORR) Interchange works at Narsingi.

