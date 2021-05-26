STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Waqf Board to act against caretaker after report

The Express report highlighted that despite the Registration and Stamps Department’s constant reminders, the Board officials delayed furnishing the Gazette notification copy.

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TS Waqf Board has initiated action against the Mutawalli (caretaker) of the Moin Manzil located at Church Road, Gunfoundry, over the alleged attempt to alienate the property ad measuring 1,987 square yards to a private builder. 

Taking cognisance of the Express report ‘New challenge for Waqf Board as caretaker alienates Moin Manzil’ published on May 24, the Waqf chairman, Md Saleem formed a team to deal with the issue on a priority basis. 

Following a meeting which was held on Monday, a criminal complaint was filed at Abids police station and the Registration Department was alerted (by submitting supporting documents), to stop registration of the property. During the meeting, the chairman took officials to task for their laxity in dealing with the issue. 

The delay also resulted in Mutawalli coming up with a fake ‘NOC’, which was ascertained by the Deputy CEO of Waqf Board. But the issue dragged on, due to the delay in furnishing of supporting documents by officials and mounting pressure on Joint Registrar to register the property.  

On Monday, Waqf Inspectors were reminded that they must pursue any form of complaint related  to Waqf lands and protect the property. “Once a property is notified as Waqf, it always remains Waqf, and it cannot be changed or mortgaged, as it is dedicated to God,” Saleem said during the meeting to emphasise the importance of the job, the officials were handling.

SPL TEAM FORMED
Taking cognisance of the Express report ‘New challenge for Waqf Board as caretaker alienates Moin Manzil’ published on May 24, the Waqf chairman, Md Saleem formed a team to deal with the issue on a priority basis

